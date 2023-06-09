Friday, June 9, 2023
LIVE: Tolima loses against Sao Paulo and is being left out of the Copa Sudamericana

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
LIVE: Tolima loses against Sao Paulo and is being left out of the Copa Sudamericana


Tolima vs Junior

Classification of Deportes Tolima to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Photo:

Twitter: Sports Tolima

Classification of Deportes Tolima to the group stage of Copa Sudamericana 2023.

Juan Cruz Real’s team is forced to win at Morumbí to continue in the race.

Deportes Tolima, with no margin for error, visits Sao Paulo on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023. The Brazilian team is the leader of group D, with 10 units. Vinotinto y oro loses 1-0 and with that result is eliminated.

Tigre’s victory against Academia Puerto Cabello left the Argentine team with 10 points, forcing Juan Cruz Real’s team to win to reach 8 and have options on the last date, in which they will play against the Venezuelans in Ibagué. A different result leaves you eliminated.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Sao Paulo and Deportes Tolima

