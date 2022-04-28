Geraint Thomas has been given a time penalty of twenty seconds and a fine of two hundred Swiss francs (195 euros). He has been penalized for taking a drinking bottle in the final phase of Tuesday’s stage in a place where that is not allowed.

The British rider of Ineos Grenadiers won last year’s Tour de Romandie and is again one of the contenders for the overall victory this year. He started the stage race through the French-speaking part of Switzerland on Tuesday with a fourth place in the prologue. He climbed into the standings yesterday because his compatriot and teammate Ethan Hayter, who had won the opening time trial, lost a lot of time after a crash.

Due to the time penalty, Thomas has dropped to 25th place in the general classification. His gap on the Australian classification leader Rohan Dennis of Jumbo-Visma has risen to 36 seconds.