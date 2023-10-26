War Israel and HamasThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they carried out the largest raid to date in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night. It was a “targeted raid” ahead of “the next phase of the fighting,” the IDF said. Israeli soldiers broke through the border with a bulldozer and tanks fired grenades at damaged buildings. “The soldiers have since withdrawn,” the IDF said. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
09:32
