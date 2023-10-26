War Israel and HamasThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said they carried out the largest raid to date in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night. It was a “targeted raid” ahead of “the next phase of the fighting,” the IDF said. Israeli soldiers broke through the border with a bulldozer and tanks fired grenades at damaged buildings. “The soldiers have since withdrawn,” the IDF said. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.