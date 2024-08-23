Tim Walz has German roots in the Northern Black ForestThe ancestors of Timothy James “Tim” Walz came from Kuppenheim. However, there are no direct descendants there, the Baden town in the Rastatt district has now announced. Vice-presidential candidateThe ancestors of Timothy James “Tim” Walz came from Kuppenheim. However, there are no direct descendants there, the Baden town in the Rastatt district has now announced. After Walz’s candidacy became known at the beginning of August, the small town of around 8,500 inhabitants was inundated with media inquiries. Since then, the city archives, together with the historical society, have been gathering further details, for example about relatives of Tim Walz living in Kuppenheim, it is said. all five sons of Kuppenheimer Anton Walz (1808–1871) emigrated to the USA between 1867 and 1884 There are no direct descendants left in the village.

Tim Walz’s great-great-grandfather was the Kuppenheim shoemaker Sebastian Walz (1843-1915), who emigrated to Nebraska in the USA in 1867. There he married the Canadian Anna Mary Berger. Their eldest son was John Frederick Walz (1874-1961), the great-grandfather of the US vice-presidential candidate and governor of the US state of Minnesota.

Certainly many residents are related to the US politician, especially since the name Walz is widespread in the city It goes on to say that it would be very time-consuming to determine this. In addition, data protection makes it impossible to publish information about people who are still alive.