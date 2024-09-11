“There has never been a person who has been a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump” Cheney said on Friday (local time). Cheney, known for his ultra-conservative stance, referred in particular to Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol.

Trump tried to “steal the last election with lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him,” Cheney said, adding: “He must never be trusted with power again.” Cheney, who was US President George W. Bush’s deputy from 2001 to 2009, said he himself would vote for Harris in the presidential election in November – thus “putting the country above party affiliation.”

Harris’ campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said in response to Cheney’s statement that Harris was proud to have the support of the former vice president. She paid him “great respect for hisCourage to put country above party.” All voters who care about the United States and who understand the fundamental threat that Trump poses to democracy and the Constitution will find “a home” in Harris’ campaign.

“Vice President Harris will be a president for all Americans – whether Republican, Democrat, Independent or none of the above – and she will continue to work to win the support of all Americans,” O’Malley Dillon added.