who isis running for president, according to the Washington PostAt a meeting on the sidelines of the Republican Party Convention last week in Milwaukee, the discussion turned to Kennedy dropping out of the election campaign and supporting Trump. One possible consideration was a position in the government if Trump won the election.

The talks between the two began after the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13. First, the two men talked to each other on the phone. A video of Kennedy on the phone with Trump was accidentally released last week. In one clip, they can be heard discussing children’s health and agreeing that vaccines can make children sick. Trump later told Kennedy to “do something,” but it is not clear what he was talking about.

According to the newspaper, the meeting in Milwaukee and the content of the conversation surprised some Trump aides, and they advised against such a deal with Kennedy. A Trump spokesman said the former president met with Kennedy “just as he meets with other important people in business and politics because they recognize that he will be the next president of the United States.”

Kennedy has sharply criticized Trump in the past. He particularly rejects his actions during the corona pandemic – lockdown, mask requirement, travel restrictions. On Sunday he criticized the people Trump had brought into his administration in 2017 and those who may come next year as “swamp creatures” – Trump has repeatedly promised to drain the political “swamp” in Washington. He described the selection of JD Vance as a candidate for the vice presidency as a “salute to the CIA, the intelligence community and the military-industrial complex”. Regarding the rumors that he might withdraw from the election campaign, he said on Monday that these were false. “We are here to win,” he said.