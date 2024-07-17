The American security authorities had Information about a conspiracy and subsequently increased protection, it said. However, there is no evidence that the assassination attempt on Saturday, in which Trump was shot in the ear, was connected to this.
Iran has meanwhile rejected the reports. “These are baseless and politically motivated allegations.”said a spokesman for the Iranian UN mission in New York. For Iran, Trump is a war criminal who gave the order to kill Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in 2020. “Trump must be condemned and punished for this, but Iran has chosen the legal route in this regard”the spokesman told the Mehr news agency.
