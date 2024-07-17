The Secret Service According to consistent media reports in recent weeks the Security measures for Donald Trump increasedThis is due to Threats from Iran The US broadcasters CNN and MSNBC, among others, reported that this had happened. The broadcasters cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The American security authorities had Information about a conspiracy and subsequently increased protection, it said. However, there is no evidence that the assassination attempt on Saturday, in which Trump was shot in the ear, was connected to this.