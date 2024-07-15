JD Vance – now no longer just a Senator from Ohio, but also the Republican vice presidential candidate – will speak at the party convention in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. He takes his time, enjoys his way through the crowd, shakes many hands. When the music stops, the delegates chant: “JD, JD” After a short oral vote by the delegates, he was also nominated as the official Republican candidate. A longer speech is scheduled for Wednesday.
