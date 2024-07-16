The director of the US Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, has admitted mistakes in the shooting during a Trump rally, but ruled out resigning. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and it is my job to ensure that we conduct an investigation and provide our employees with the necessary resources,” Cheatle explains. The intelligence chief described the assassination attempt as “unacceptable.” The Secret Service has come under fire for the gun incident. The agency has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to clarify the exact circumstances and identify possible security gaps.