The former American FirstAccording to AFP, the television channel Fox News announced that Donald Trump’s 54-year-old wife wasn’t just talking about herwill talk, but “also about theIn the remaining six weeks before the election, the two triedon her husband and other current news”. The memoir entitled “Melania” is scheduled to be published on October 8th, exactly four weeks before the election.

Melania Trump had avoided the spotlight for years. But in the past few days she has published several videos in online media. “As a private citizen who has often been the subject of public criticism and misrepresentation, I feel an obligation to clarify the facts.”she says in a black and white clip, looking at her book. The 256-page book costs $40 (the equivalent of 36 euros), and a signed version with photos costs $250. According to dpa, in the advertising for this, Melania Trump also addresses topics that she has previously said little or nothing about, such as the 2020 anti-racist demonstrations in Washington or doubts about the official portrayal of the assassination attempt on her husband. “There’s definitely more to this story and we need to find out the truth,” she says in one of the clips. About Nude photos of her, which tabloids published in 2016, she says, “I proudly stand by my work as a nude model,” and asks, “Can’t we appreciate the beauty of the human body more?” in another clip The native Slovenian condemns the raid by the US Federal Police FBI on the Trumps’ house in Florida two years ago. The government violated their privacy.

