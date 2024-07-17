In the affair concerning the taking of secret government documents, the responsible judge Aileen Cannon had Proceedings against Trump discontinued on Monday. She justified the decision with Doubts about the legality of the appointment of the special investigator in the case. Trump was indicted on a federal level in the document scandal last year in Miami, Florida.
A successful appeal could lead to the case being reopened. But even if that were to happen, observers say it would be It is virtually impossible for the trial to take place before the presidential election in November.
