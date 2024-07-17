Special Counsel Jack Smith announced on Monday (local time) that he would challenge a federal judge’s decision to drop the case against Trump in the document scandal. This is according to a statement by a spokesman for Smith, which was quoted by several US media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times.

In it the speaker writes, the discontinuance of the proceedings deviates from the opinion of all courtswhich had previously dealt with the legal appointment of a special investigator. The Justice Department has authorized Smith to appeal the decision.

In the affair concerning the taking of secret government documents, the responsible judge Aileen Cannon had Proceedings against Trump discontinued on Monday. She justified the decision with Doubts about the legality of the appointment of the special investigator in the case. Trump was indicted on a federal level in the document scandal last year in Miami, Florida.

A successful appeal could lead to the case being reopened. But even if that were to happen, observers say it would be It is virtually impossible for the trial to take place before the presidential election in November.