According to his spokeswoman, US President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race has nothing to do with the 81-year-old’s health. “It’s not about his health. I can say: No, that’s not the reason,” said Karine Jean-Pierre at the regular press conference at the White House.

She did not want to give any details about what exactly motivated Biden to make his decision. When asked whether he had been presented with relevant polls, she did not answer. Jean-Pierre stressed that Biden will explain his motives in a speech to the nation on Wednesday evening (local time/German night to Thursday). Biden announced his withdrawal on Sunday in the form of a letter that he published on social media. This was an unusual step. At the time, Biden was in isolation at his private home in Rehoboth Beach with a corona infection.

Jean-Pierre now said that the Democrat discussed the future with a small group of advisers and his family on Saturday evening. “He made this decision on Sunday afternoon,” the spokeswoman said. Shortly before the letter was published, he spoke on the phone with several advisors and employees.