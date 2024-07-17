Right at the beginning of her speech, Haley leaves no doubt as to who her loyalty lies with. “To save our nation, we must stand with Donald Trump,” says the former governor of South Carolina. He asked her to “speak in the name of unity” at the party convention. Then she captures her fierce criticism of Trump during the election campaign: The two do not always agree, but there are more similarities than differences. For example, they both know that the Democrats have moved so far to the left that they are putting America in danger.



At the beginning of the year, things sounded quite different. Haley then described Trump as too old, vindictive and unfit to lead the United States again. After she dropped out of the presidential race in March, it took two months before she publicly expressed her support for the former president. Her delegates cast their votes for Trump at the party convention on Monday.