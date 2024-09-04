Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of lacking respect for the Arlington National Cemetery and the military in general. “To be clear: The former president disrespected sacred ground just for the sake of a political maneuver,” Harris said on Saturday in the online service X. She was referring to an incident on Monday in which members of Trump’s campaign team clashed with employees of the cemetery.

“If there is one thing we can agree on as Americans, it is that our veterans, military families and members of the armed forces should be honored, never denigrated and treated with nothing but our utmost respect and gratitude,” Harris wrote.

On Monday, Trump, accompanied by senior advisers, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony by family members of some of the 13 military personnel killed in the final hours of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The former US president had been invited to the ceremony by the families.

Someone from the cemetery’s staff then tried to prevent Trump’s employees from filming and taking photos in an area reserved for fallen soldiers – and where filming is prohibited. An employee of the military cemetery was “pushed away” when she tried to enforce a law that prohibits political activities in the cemetery, an army spokesman said on Thursday.