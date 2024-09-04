On Monday, Trump, accompanied by senior advisers, took part in a wreath-laying ceremony by family members of some of the 13 military personnel killed in the final hours of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. The former US president had been invited to the ceremony by the families.
Someone from the cemetery’s staff then tried to prevent Trump’s employees from filming and taking photos in an area reserved for fallen soldiers – and where filming is prohibited. An employee of the military cemetery was “pushed away” when she tried to enforce a law that prohibits political activities in the cemetery, an army spokesman said on Thursday.
#Live #ticker #election #Son #Republican #McCain #supports #Harris #FAZ
Leave a Reply