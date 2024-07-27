“The simple argument I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really believe it changes your perspective. And in a pretty profound way,” Vance said in an interview. The media was misrepresenting his statements. Rather, he wanted to make it clear that the Democratic Party had become hostile to families and children. He did not want to criticize women who do not have children.

In an interview with Fox News in 2021, Vance, now 39, called leading Democratic politicians – including Vice President Kamala Harris – “childless cat women.” who are dissatisfied with their lives. The statements have now resurfaced on social media and have caused a lot of criticism. For example, actress Jennifer Aniston (55), who became famous primarily through the series “Friends”, wrote: “I really can’t believe this is coming from a potential Vice President of the United States.”

“The thing you are most proud of is the fact that you have children,” Vance said when asked about his comments from back then. What gives life the most meaning is family, not achievements like degrees. The senator continued: “When I raised the issue of not having enough babies, many liberals and many leftists said we could just replace American children with immigrants.” He has nothing against immigrants and is married to the daughter of immigrants. “But if a society does not have enough children to replace itself, that is an extremely dangerous and destabilizing thing.”