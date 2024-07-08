The White House has rejected a report in the New York Times suggesting that American President Joe Biden is considering withdrawing from the presidential race. “This claim is absolutely false,” a spokesman for the government headquarters said when asked. “If the New York Times had given us more than seven minutes to comment on this, we would have told them so.”

The newspaper’s report said that Biden had spoken to a “key ally” about the matter. According to the ally, the 81-year-old president said that he knew he might not be able to save his candidacy if he could not convince the public of his suitability as a presidential candidate in the coming days.