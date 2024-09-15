When asked by the CNN journalist whether this meant that Vance had made up these stories, Vance again claimed that voters had told him about such incidents. “When I say we are creating a story, I mean we are making sure that the American media focuses on it,” Vance backtracked.
A state of emergency has now been declared in Springfield, Ohio. The city, which has a population of around 58,000, has received several bomb threats to public buildings and schools in recent days.
Over the weekend, callers to Springfield Police reported the Presence of the right-wing extremist militia “Proud Boys” in the city, CNN reported.
When asked about this, Vance said: “I think we must not focus on twelve protesters, but on the fact that Kamala Harris’ policies have destroyed the lives of thousands of residents.” He accused the Democratic presidential candidate of “opening” the US southern border with Mexico.
#Live #ticker #election #Vance #defends #verbal #attacks #immigrants #FAZ
Leave a Reply