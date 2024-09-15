has once again defended his denigrating verbal attacks against immigrants from Haiti.Vance said on US television. Vance and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had accused migrants from Haiti of eating pets in the city of Springfield.

When asked by the CNN journalist whether this meant that Vance had made up these stories, Vance again claimed that voters had told him about such incidents. “When I say we are creating a story, I mean we are making sure that the American media focuses on it,” Vance backtracked.

A state of emergency has now been declared in Springfield, Ohio. The city, which has a population of around 58,000, has received several bomb threats to public buildings and schools in recent days.