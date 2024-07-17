The Secret Service According to consistent media reports in recent weeks the Security measures for Donald Trump increasedThis is due to Threats from Iran The US broadcasters CNN and MSNBC, among others, reported that this had happened. The broadcasters cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The American security authorities had Information about a conspiracy and subsequently increased protection, it said. However, there is no evidence that the assassination attempt on Saturday, in which Trump was shot in the ear, was connected to this.

The US National Security Council said it has been monitoring Iranian threats against the former Trump administration for years. Iran is seeking revenge after the US killed Qassem Soleimani, then commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Al-Quds Brigades, in 2020. A spokesman said the Secret Service is constantly receiving and responding to new information about threats but cannot comment on specific threats.