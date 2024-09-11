“If she’s president, I think Israel will no longer exist in two years,” Trump said. “She hates Israel and at the same time, in her own way, she hates the Arab people, because everything is going to blow up.”

In the debate, Harris condemned the massacre that the Islamist Hamas carried out in Israel on October 7. Against this background, she again stressed Israel’s right to defend itself, but at the same time said that far too many innocent Palestinians – including children and mothers – were killed in the Gaza war. What is needed is an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages from the hands of Hamas. Harris advocates a two-state solution that would provide security for both Israel and the Palestinians.