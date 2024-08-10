Kamala Harris wants to continue supplying weapons to Israel, according to an adviser“She does not support an arms embargo against Israel,” Harris’ National Security Advisor Phil Gordon wrote on X. The Vice President made it clear that she would always ensure “that Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups.”

During a campaign appearance in Detroit on Wednesday, Harris was repeatedly interrupted by protests against Washington’s Gaza policy. “If you want Donald Trump to win, say so,” said the presidential candidate. “Otherwise, I will speak.”

Unlike the left wing of the Democrats, polls show that a majority of American voters are in favor of supporting Israel.

At the end of July, after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Harris said she would “not remain silent” about the suffering in the Gaza Strip.