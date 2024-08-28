Former Democratic presidential candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbardwho has since turned away from her party, supports Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November election. Gabbard said she is committed to doing everything she can to get him back into the White House.

With regard to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, she said that Trump’s first priority in office would be to bring the US back “from the brink of war.” The Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, on the other hand, stands for the curtailment of freedom and the abuse of power, says Gabbard.

Gabbard ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. But she had no serious chances and after giving up her own ambitions, she threw her support behind Joe Biden, who won the election for the Democrats. In her election campaign, the congresswoman from Hawaii campaigned for, among other things, a demilitarization of US foreign policy.