In a speech to the nation, Joe Biden justified his withdrawal from the presidential race by saying he needed to “unite” his Democratic Party. This has become clear to him “in recent weeks”. Passing the torch to a new generation is “the best way forward”.

There is a time and a place for “long-term experience” in public life. But there is also a time and a Space “for new voicesfresh voices, yes, younger voices,” he continued. The US is stronger than “any dictator or tyrant,” Biden said. However, he warned that democracy is at stake in the November election.

“Over the next six months, I will focus on fulfilling my role as President”Biden said. After withdrawing from the current election campaign, he wants to devote himself entirely to his office in the White House.Biden said. Such speeches to the nation at prime time from the President’s office, the Oval Office, are reminiscent of moments of crisis and major caesuras in the country. This included Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race three and a half months before the election on November 5. The 81-year-old’s term of office runs until his successor is sworn in on January 20, 2025.

Biden said he would continue working in the coming months to lower prices for consumers, stimulate the economy, defend personal liberties and civil rights, continue to fight the climate crisis, keep NATO together and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from annexing Ukraine.