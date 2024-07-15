Numerous Latin American governments have condemned the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. The President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum in the neighbouring country Mexico declared that all forms of political violence should be rejected. “Peace and democracy must always be an option,” she wrote on Platform X. Brazil’s left-wing president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva demanded that the attack “be firmly rejected by all advocates of democracy and dialogue in politics”. “What we saw today is unacceptable,” Lula said of X.



His predecessor, Jair Bolsonarowho is close to Trump and was himself critically injured in a knife attack during a 2018 campaign rally, said: “Only conservative people suffer from assassinations.”

Argentina’s ultra-liberal president Javier Milei expressed solidarity with Trump after the attack. In connection with the incident Milei accused international leftists of “promoting violence”. Fearing to lose elections, they resorted to terrorism, said Milei. He hoped for a speedy recovery of the former president and “for a fair, peaceful and democratic election in the United States.”

From Colombia’s The government said: “As a country that has suffered violence, we reiterate that violence has no place in political and electoral debate.” Presidents of Chile, Venezuela, Ecuador and Bolivia condemned the act.