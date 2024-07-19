The son of American President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, has Requested that the proceedings against him be dropped for illegal possession of firearms and tax fraud. His lawyers filed motions with the relevant courts in the states of Delaware and California on Thursday, citing the recent court decision in Florida, where a federal judge had dismissed the case against former President Donald Trump over his document scandal.

In Trump’s case, Florida federal court judge Aileen Cannon justified her decision by saying that the Justice Department had failed to meet its obligations by appointing special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the case. violate the constitution In her 93-page statement, Cannon argued that the Attorney General’s appointment of the special investigator had disregarded Congress’s rights to appoint senior members of the judiciary.

The charges against President Joe Biden’s son were also brought by a special counsel, and Biden’s lawyers say the case against him should be dismissed for the same reason.

Attorney General Merrick Garland “relied on exactly the same authority” when appointing a special counsel in the cases of Trump and Hunter Biden, argued one of Biden’s lawyers, Abbe Lowell. “Both appointments are invalid.” Although there are “different defendants” in both cases, they involve “the same constitutional deficiencies”.

In June, Hunter Biden was found guilty of illegal possession of firearms. first trial in American history against the child of a sitting president The jury found the 54-year-old president’s son guilty on all three counts. The sentence will be announced at a later date. In September, Hunter Biden will also have to stand trial for tax fraud.

The former lawyer, businessman and lobbyist had written ruthlessly in his 2021 autobiography about his previous alcohol and drug addiction which he says he has overcome since 2019.