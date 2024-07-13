Former American President Donald Trump has Requested annulment of his guilty verdict in the New York hush money trial. In the petition filed with Judge Juan Merchan on Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers refer to the Supreme Court’s decision from early July, which granted Trump partial immunity from criminal prosecution. Therefore, the jury’s verdict should be overturned and the charges against Trump should also be retroactively “dismissed.”

Merchan announced that he would discuss this proposal decide on September 6th. On May 30, Trump was found guilty by the jury on all 34 counts of covering up a hush money payment made to former porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election by falsifying business documents. The 78-year-old former real estate entrepreneur is the first former president in American history to be convicted of a criminal offense.

Judge Merchan has not yet announced Trump’s sentence. This was originally planned for this Thursday. But shortly after the Supreme Court’s immunity decision, Merchan Sentence announcement postponed to 18 September – “if this is still necessary,” as he announced at the time.

The evidence presented by the prosecution relates in part to Trump’s actions when he was already president, as well as to statements by White House staff, Trump’s lawyers have now argued. According to the Supreme Court ruling, this is inadmissible.