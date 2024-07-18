The former economic advisor to Donald Trump, Peter Navarrowas greeted with frenzied cheers at the Republican National Convention on the day of his release from prison. “In fact, I left the prison in Miami this morning”Navarro began his speech to an euphoric audience, which he further fuelled with a number of radical statements.

“If they get Donald Trump, be careful. Then they’ll get you too,” Navarro said, ranting against US President Joe Biden, among others. Biden’s government is responsible for his and Trump’s legal problems. “If we don’t control our government, they will control us.” The Democrats also have children in their sights, wanting to indoctrinate them with their “toxic views”said Navarro. He also focused on the issue immigration and accused Biden of having rolled out a “carpet” on the US southern border with Mexico, through which only dangerous criminals could enter the country. “In Trump’s America, you were safe and so were our borders.”

The 75-year-old began a four-month prison sentence in March for contempt of the US Congress. He had refused to hand over documents and testify before a House of Representatives committee investigating the storming of the Capitol. Navarro was the first close Trump confidant to serve a prison sentence in this context. Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is now also behind bars for four months.