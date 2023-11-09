According to Palestinian reports, at least ten people were killed in an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank on Thursday. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 20 others were injured. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, a paramedic was also injured by gunfire when an ambulance was fired upon. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that numerous Israeli soldiers had advanced into Jenin from several directions. The heavy fighting continued in the early afternoon.

The Israeli army said a drone attacked armed residents of the refugee district in Jenin during the operation. They endangered the troops by shooting at the soldiers and throwing explosives. The troops used heavy equipment to identify and destroy dozens of hidden explosive devices. Jenin is considered a stronghold of militant Palestinians. There are repeated raids by the Israeli army there.

The situation in the West Bank has worsened significantly since the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip, began on October 7th. A total of 165 Palestinians were killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. There are also increasing reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.