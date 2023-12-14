According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office in Karlsruhe on Thursday, there were three arrests in Berlin and one in Rotterdam. Those arrested are therefore suspected of wanting to locate a weapons depot and keep it ready for attacks on Jewish institutions.

The weapons should have been brought to Berlin and kept ready for possible attacks on Jewish institutions. All four arrested are strongly suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. One of them has so far only been temporarily arrested; he is said to have supported the others.

The Danish police spoke of a coordinated cross-border operation with four arrests. “The investigation has shown that a network of people prepared an act of terrorism,” said the head of the Danish domestic secret service PET, Flemming Drejer, at a press conference in Copenhagen. The Israeli secret service Mossad, however, stated, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, that The Danish authorities uncovered a “Hamas infrastructure on European soil” and arrested seven people.