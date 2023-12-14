The weapons should have been brought to Berlin and kept ready for possible attacks on Jewish institutions. All four arrested are strongly suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization. One of them has so far only been temporarily arrested; he is said to have supported the others.
The Danish police spoke of a coordinated cross-border operation with four arrests. “The investigation has shown that a network of people prepared an act of terrorism,” said the head of the Danish domestic secret service PET, Flemming Drejer, at a press conference in Copenhagen. The Israeli secret service Mossad, however, stated, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, that The Danish authorities uncovered a “Hamas infrastructure on European soil” and arrested seven people.
The arrests and raids that have now taken place are based on intensive investigations in close cooperation with partners abroad, explained the PET boss. “This is an extremely serious matter,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the Ritzau news agency on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.
Dutch police said a 57-year-old man was arrested in Rotterdam at the request of German authorities as part of a German-Danish investigation.
