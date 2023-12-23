Iran is deeply involved in planning attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, according to US intelligence. The drones and missiles used in the attacks were provided by Iran, US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson told CNN on Friday (local time). She was referring to recently declassified intelligence information. In addition, Iran also provided surveillance systems “that were crucial to the Houthi attacks.”

Watson continued that Iran had left operational decisions to the Houthis. However, without the support of the Islamic Republic, the rebels in Yemen will find it difficult to effectively track and carry out attacks on the routes of merchant ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri rejected the American accusations. “The resistance front in the region has its own means and acts in accordance with its own capabilities,” Bagheri said on Saturday, according to Mehr news agency. The accusations are hypocritical.

Last month, the Iran-allied Houthi rebels, according to CNN more than 100 attacks on about a dozen merchant ships committed. To better protect the important shipping route through the Red Sea, which leads to the Suez Canal, the US announced earlier this week a military alliance was created. According to US information, more than 20 countries have so far agreed to take part in “Operation Prosperity Guardian”. The aim of the Houthis is to use their attacks to force an end to the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip.