An extension of the ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza war is enough, in the opinion ofnot from. He calls for a “genuine humanitarian ceasefire.” On the platform X (formerly Twitter) Guterres wrote on Wednesday evening: “In the past few days, people “in the occupied Palestinian territory and in Israel have finally seen a spark of hope and humanity amid so much darkness,” Guterres wrote.

The ceasefire, which was previously agreed to last until Thursday morning, has improved the provision of aid to the Gaza Strip. But the amount of aid is still not enough to cover the enormous needs of more than two million people, wrote Guterres. Civilians required a continuous flow of life-saving humanitarian assistance into and throughout the area.

Guterres added in another post that there were “numerous reports of sexual violence during Hamas’ heinous October 7 terrorist attacks.” These must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. “Gender-based violence must be condemned. At any time. Everywhere,” Guterres wrote. He also called for civilians, including United Nations personnel, to be protected.