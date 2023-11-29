The ceasefire, which was previously agreed to last until Thursday morning, has improved the provision of aid to the Gaza Strip. But the amount of aid is still not enough to cover the enormous needs of more than two million people, wrote Guterres. Civilians required a continuous flow of life-saving humanitarian assistance into and throughout the area.
Guterres added in another post that there were “numerous reports of sexual violence during Hamas’ heinous October 7 terrorist attacks.” These must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted. “Gender-based violence must be condemned. At any time. Everywhere,” Guterres wrote. He also called for civilians, including United Nations personnel, to be protected.
