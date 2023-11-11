Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has called for international cooperation in efforts to free 239 hostages, who are being held in the Gaza Strip. Cohen announced this on Saturday evening after a meeting with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Tel Aviv. Cohen invited Baerbock to a meeting of foreign ministers of countries whose citizens are being held by the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, it was said.

A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry later said it was an initiative and a date had not yet been set. It will probably not be a physical meeting, but rather a Zoom conversation. According to Israeli information, a large number of those abducted have foreign passports. There are also Germans among them.

Cohen went on to say it was important to stop Hamas’ funding sources in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

“Israel will continue to fight Hamas until it no longer poses a threat,” Cohen said. “Germany has stood by Israel since October 7th, has expressed its commitment to Israel’s security and its support for the right to self-defense.” He asked Baerbock to continue this support so that Israel can destroy Hamas and achieve the release of the hostages could.