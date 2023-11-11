A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry later said it was an initiative and a date had not yet been set. It will probably not be a physical meeting, but rather a Zoom conversation. According to Israeli information, a large number of those abducted have foreign passports. There are also Germans among them.
“Israel will continue to fight Hamas until it no longer poses a threat,” Cohen said. “Germany has stood by Israel since October 7th, has expressed its commitment to Israel’s security and its support for the right to self-defense.” He asked Baerbock to continue this support so that Israel can destroy Hamas and achieve the release of the hostages could.
