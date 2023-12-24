However, Cardinal Pierbatista Pizzaballa, as the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was only accompanied by a few Franciscans and a few other believers on the short drive to Bethlehem, a few kilometers south.
The city, where tens of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world usually crowd at Christmas, is deserted because of the war and the Israeli lockdown. The large Christmas tree that usually stands in front of the Church of the Nativity during Advent is missing. The heads of the churches in Jerusalem had already decided in November that there should be no Christmas decorations in the Holy Land because of the war.
