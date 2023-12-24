Much smaller Christmas procession of the Latin Patriarch from Jerusalem to the Nativity Church in Bethlehem began. As every year, the procession began at the Jaffa Gate in the historic Old City of Jerusalem. In view of the Gaza war, there was one on Sundaybegan. As every year, the procession began at the Jaffa Gate in the historic Old City of Jerusalem. However, Cardinal Pierbatista Pizzaballa, as the highest representative of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, was only accompanied by a few Franciscans and a few other believers on the short drive to Bethlehem, a few kilometers south.

In the historic city, midnight mass is said in the world-famous Church of the Nativity. Under the altar is the grotto where, according to tradition, Jesus Christ was born more than 2,000 years ago.

The city, where tens of thousands of pilgrims from all over the world usually crowd at Christmas, is deserted because of the war and the Israeli lockdown. The large Christmas tree that usually stands in front of the Church of the Nativity during Advent is missing. The heads of the churches in Jerusalem had already decided in November that there should be no Christmas decorations in the Holy Land because of the war.