After increasing reports of anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents at US educational institutions, the responsible authority is opening investigations against seven universities – including the elite universities of Columbia and Cornell. With the announcement, the US Department of Education is responding to an “alarming nationwide increase” in such reports since the Islamist Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

Recently, the dispute over the conflict in the Middle East also erupted at universities and schools. US media reported on Incidents of physical violence or the threat thereof. Diving on school grounds anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on. Videos circulating online showed young people tearing down posters with photos of the Hamas hostages.

“Hate has no place in our schools, period,” said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. If students are targeted “because they are Jews, Muslims, Arabs, Sikhs or any other ethnicity or descent,” the responsible institutions must act “to ensure a safe and inclusive education.”

Educational institutions in the United States have a legal obligation to protect students from discrimination under the umbrella of the Civil Rights Act. The law, passed in 1964 in the wake of the civil rights movement, continues to influence many facets of American coexistence today. It stipulates that people in the USA must not be discriminated against on the basis of skin color, religion, origin or gender.