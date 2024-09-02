Given the scale of the conflict, it is the government’s duty to review Britain’s export licences, Lammy said. “This is not a blanket ban. This is not an arms embargo.”
Britain does not sell weapons directly to Israel, but grants export licenses to arms companies. The social democratic government of the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been under pressure for some time to cancel the licenses. Starmer’s Labour Party has traditionally shown strong solidarity with the Palestinians.
#Live #ticker #war #Middle #East #London #stops #licenses #arms #sales #Israel #FAZ
