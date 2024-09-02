The government in London suspended 30 of the approximately 350 arms export licenses currently in place, Foreign Minister David Lammy said in Parliament in London. There is a great risk that the weapons could be used to “facilitate a serious violation of international human rights.” According to media reports, fighter jet and drone parts are also affected.

Given the scale of the conflict, it is the government’s duty to review Britain’s export licences, Lammy said. “This is not a blanket ban. This is not an arms embargo.”