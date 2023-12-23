UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed skepticism about the Gaza resolution adopted by the UN Security Council. He hoped that Friday's decision by the most powerful UN body could help alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip – but “much more is needed immediately,” said Guterres, referring to the paper's missing call for one End of violence.

“A humanitarian ceasefire is the only way to meet the urgent needs of the people of Gaza and put an end to their ongoing nightmares,” the 74-year-old Portuguese continued. Humanitarian aid can only be provided effectively if there is no fighting.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has welcomed the resolution on the Gaza war adopted by the UN Security Council. “It's been a difficult process to reach an agreement within the United Nations,” Cameron said in a video posted on the X news service on Friday evening.

But there is now greater agreement on what needs to happen to ease the humanitarian crisis and work towards a sustainable ceasefire. People in the Gaza Strip urgently need food, medicine and shelter, said Cameron.