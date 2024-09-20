CDU foreign policy expert Johann Wadephul has described the current Israeli approach to the conflicts in the region as difficult to understand. The situation of Israel, which is defending itself against terrorists in the Gaza Strip and in neighboring southern Lebanon, is existential, Wadephul said on rbb Inforadio. “But what this government is currently doing there is a policy that is really difficult for us to understand.” We have questions for Israel, whether all possibilities for a peaceful settlement of both conflicts have really been exhausted.

Referring to Israel’s war with the Islamist Hamas, he said that one sees no real determination on the part of the Israeli government to end the conflict as quickly and effectively as possible and to free the hostages. “We would like to see more action and more openness from the Israeli government.”

The Union parliamentary group vice-chairman referred to the chronology of events. The attack on Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and the recent wave of explosions in Lebanon took place at times when one could have hoped for a success in negotiations with Hamas. This was striking.

“We see too few steps towards de-escalation,” said Wadephul. Israel will always have the support of Germany and the United States. “But Israel should also take its friends along the path it is taking in the region.”