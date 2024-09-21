Israel’s army has released details of the Hezbollah fighters killed in the attack on a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, one day after the attack. 12 of the 16 fatalities were members of the Shiite militia’s leadershipsaid a spokesman for the Israeli military. The information could initially only be partially verified.

The army spokesman said the dead were a threat to Israeli and Lebanese civilians. Among them was a man named Abu Hassan Samir, who was Head of the training unit of the Radwan Force, an elite Hezbollah unitwas said to have been. Other commanders of this unit were also killed in the attack on the Hezbollah meeting on Friday.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 37 people were killed in the attack, including three children. Among those killed was the senior Hezbollah military commander Ibrahim Aqil, who was targeted in the attack. Aqil was the leader of the Radwan force.

After Friday’s attack, Hezbollah said a total of 15 members were killed, including Aqil.