The leaders of the coalition in Israel have unanimously voted in favor of forming an emergency government with the opposition. Without exception, the coalition supports this plan and authorizes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to support it, a spokesman for Netanyahu’s Likud party said after a coalition meeting on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Netanyahu offered the two opposition leaders Jair Lapid and Benny Gantz to join an emergency government. Efforts to reach an agreement have been going on in the background for days.

Lapid had already signaled his willingness. He offered Netanyahu to form a coalition “that can fight the tough, complex and long war that lies ahead.”

Experts assume that a broad coalition is necessary to be able to implement far-reaching military and political decisions in the next few days.