The US government According to President Joe Biden, is working on a Return of displaced persons from the Israeli-Lebanese border area“We continue to try, as we have done from the beginning, to ensure that both the people of northern Israel and southern Lebanon can return to their homes,” Biden said at the start of a Cabinet meeting in Washington, according to reporters present.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the entire team worked with the intelligence community to make this happen. “We will keep working until we get it done. We still have a long way to go.” Biden was asked what the recent attacks in Lebanon meant for the peace process.

When asked whether a Agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza war was still realistic or whether too many bad things had happened in the meantime, Biden said: It could work, even if it doesn’t look realistic. “Many things don’t look realistic until we get them done. We have to keep at it.”