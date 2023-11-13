According to the army, Israeli soldiers found numerous weapons in the basement of a hospital in the city of Gaza. There are also signs that in the basement of Rantisi Hospital hostages may have been heldsaid Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Monday evening. The military spokesman said he was there himself and was accompanied by foreign journalists. The Rantisi Hospital, which was evacuated on Sunday, specializes in the treatment of children with cancer. Hamas leader Khalil al-Haja told Al-Jazeera broadcaster that these were false accusations from Israel.



Hagari showed video footage of weapons in a basement and said that explosive belts, hand grenades, rifles and explosive devices, as well as computers and money, were found there. They want to “prove to the world how Hamas has turned hospitals into its terror machine,” said Hagari. Regarding evidence that hostages might be in the basement, Hagari said an improvised toilet, a small kitchen, a rope and a baby bottle were found. A handwritten calendar was discovered on the wall that counted the days since October 7th. The pictures also showed a seating area.

A motorcycle with a bullet hole was also found with a hair band on it, Hagari said. It was similar to the motorcycles used by terrorists in the October 7 massacres in Israel. It is assumed that terrorists hid in the basement under the hospital after the attack. But there is also intelligence information that confirms the possible presence of hostages on site. A tunnel entrance more than 20 meters deep was also found in the immediate vicinity of the hospital. It is assumed that the tunnel was used for military purposes.