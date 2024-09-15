At a meeting in Madrid, Representatives of Arab and European countries against the backdrop of the Gaza war advocated a two-state solution. “Together we want to identify the concrete measures that will enable us to make progress towards this goal,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday at Platform X.

The meeting in the Spanish capital was attended by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, the foreign ministers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, as well as the secretaries general of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The EU was represented by its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain also took part in the talks. All four countries officially recognised an independent Palestinian state a few months ago.

The implementation of the two-state solution is “the only way to ensure a just and lasting peace in the region,” said Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. When asked why Israel did not attend the meeting, he replied that the country had not been invited because it was “neither part of the group of Europeans nor of the Arab-Islamic contact group.” However, he would welcome Israel’s participation in talks on the two-state solution.