The EU was represented by its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The foreign ministers of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain also took part in the talks. All four countries officially recognised an independent Palestinian state a few months ago.
The implementation of the two-state solution is “the only way to ensure a just and lasting peace in the region,” said Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. When asked why Israel did not attend the meeting, he replied that the country had not been invited because it was “neither part of the group of Europeans nor of the Arab-Islamic contact group.” However, he would welcome Israel’s participation in talks on the two-state solution.
