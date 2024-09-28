According to Lebanese information, Israel’s army has contacted Beirut’s international airport to investigate To prevent an Iranian plane from landing. The army reported by radio to the airport control tower and warned that an Iranian civilian aircraft on the way to Beirut should not land there, said the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamijah, to the German Press Agency. Otherwise, Israel’s military will use force to prevent the landing. Hamijah said he had ordered the airport to prevent the plane from landing.

Israeli media reported that a cargo plane operated by the Iranian airline Qeshm Air had turned around on its way to Beirut and was heading back to Tehran.

You will Arms transfers to Hezbollah in no way allow it, said an Israeli military spokesman. The Israeli Air Force would guard the area around Beirut Airport accordingly. So far, unlike neighboring Syria, Lebanon has behaved “responsibly” and has not allowed arms deliveries through the civilian airport.