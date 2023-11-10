Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has appealed to the Arab Gulf states in the Gaza war for one joint initiative for a two-state solution to work. “Only a return to the promise of a life side by side – in two states – can bring Israelis and Palestinians a life of peace, security and dignity,” said the Green politician on Friday before leaving for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi -Arabia and Israel. She added: “In this turmoil that can hardly be resolved, it is crucial not to lose perspective.”
Baerbock assured that Israel could count on Germany to defend itself against Hamas terror. “As democracies, we stand shoulder to shoulder.” Of course, Israel must do everything in its power to protect civilians. “The prospect of humanitarian ceasefires is central to this.” The people in Gaza urgently need supplies of the essentials – water, food, medicine – so that their suffering can be alleviated somewhat,” demanded Baerbock.
