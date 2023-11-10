Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has appealed to the Arab Gulf states in the Gaza war for one joint initiative for a two-state solution to work. “Only a return to the promise of a life side by side – in two states – can bring Israelis and Palestinians a life of peace, security and dignity,” said the Green politician on Friday before leaving for the United Arab Emirates, Saudi -Arabia and Israel. She added: “In this turmoil that can hardly be resolved, it is crucial not to lose perspective.”

“Israel’s historic opportunity for peace with its Arab neighbors must not be destroyed. Because that is exactly the goal of the terrorists,” warned Baerbock. In the efforts to release the hostages, provide humanitarian access to Gaza or prevent the violence from spreading regionally, there is only “a chance of success if we pull together with the Arab Gulf states.”

Baerbock assured that Israel could count on Germany to defend itself against Hamas terror. “As democracies, we stand shoulder to shoulder.” Of course, Israel must do everything in its power to protect civilians. “The prospect of humanitarian ceasefires is central to this.” The people in Gaza urgently need supplies of the essentials – water, food, medicine – so that their suffering can be alleviated somewhat,” demanded Baerbock.

Baerbock wants to speak to Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. In the evening she wants to travel to the Saudi capital Riyadh. Talks are planned there on Saturday with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. In Israel she wants to speak, among others, with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and opposition leader Jair Lapid.Please also read the text by Matthias Wyssuwa and Christoph Ehrhardt: