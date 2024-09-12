According to a military spokesman, the Israeli Air Force attacked an Islamist Hamas command and control post on the site of a former school in al-Nusseirat in the central Gaza Strip. A number of measures had previously been taken to limit the risks of harm to civilians, it said.

According to hospital staff in the al-Nusseirat refugee camp, aboutIt remains unclear whether these were civilians or Hamas fighters. The information cannot be independently verified.

The building attacked was a Establishment of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA)UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York that UN property should never be attacked or used by military groups. “UN property must be respected by all parties to the conflict,” he stressed. When asked whether he could rule out that Hamas had been there, he said he could not answer the question.

UNRWA itself writes on Platform X that six of its staff were killed in the attack. This is the highest death toll ever recorded among their employees in one incident. They expressed their condolences to the relatives. No one in Gaza is safe, the aid organization continued. It also called on all parties to the conflict “never to use schools and their surroundings for military or combat purposes.”