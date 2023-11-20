UN Secretary General António Guterres believes that a United Nations protectorate in the Gaza Strip is not a model for the future of the Palestinian territory. “I don’t think a UN protectorate in Gaza is a solution,” Guterres said on Monday. Instead, he called for a “transitional phase” that should include the United States and Arab states, among others.

“It is important to turn this tragedy into an opportunity”said Guterres. “And for that to be possible, it is crucial to move decisively and irreversibly towards a two-state solution after the war.” The two-state solution envisages an independent Palestinian state that coexists with Israel. This requires a “strengthened Palestinian Authority that takes responsibility in Gaza takes over,” the UN Secretary General continued. However, they cannot “drive to Gaza with Israeli tanks,” so the international community must consider a “transitional phase.”

Guterres continued, however, that he does not believe a UN protectorate is a good solution. “I think we need a multi-stakeholder approach, where different countries, different entities, work together.” The USA could be the main guarantor of Israel’s security, while Arab states are “essential” for supporting the Palestinians. “Everyone must come together to create the conditions for a transition that will allow a strengthened Palestinian Authority to assume responsibility in Gaza,” the UN Secretary-General continued.