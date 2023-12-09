“There is not enough food. People are starving,” WFP Deputy Director Carl Skau wrote on X. His team has reached more than a million people, “but the situation is untenable. We need our relief supplies and a humanitarian ceasefire,” Skau wrote after seeing the catastrophic situation in Gaza on Friday. Let it reignFamilies lived on the streets.

Since only a fraction of the necessary food reaches the coastal area sealed off by Israel, there is a lack of fuel and no one is safe, “we cannot do our work,” Skau continued in a WFP statement. Thousands of desperate, starving people crowded the distribution points for humanitarian aid. There is confusion in the camps and the emergency shelters are overcrowded. The toilets are in a corresponding condition. In addition, every day in the background there is the dull thunder of the bombing raids, says Skau.

“There Law and order collapsed “Any meaningful humanitarian action is impossible,” said Skau, summing up his observations. People in Gaza lived in unhealthy conditions in shelters or on the streets as winter approached. “They are sick and don’t have enough to eat,” Skau complained.

“At a food distribution, a woman told me that she lives in an apartment with nine other families. She take turns sleeping at night because not everyone can lie down at the same time“, reports the WFP deputy director. In a cemetery he saw people cutting down trees to use as firewood.