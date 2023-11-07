A US nurse from the aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has described the dire medical care situation in the Gaza Strip in light of Israel’s attacks. Her team “saw children with massive burns on the face, neck and all limbs,” Emily Callahan told CNN on Tuesday (local time) after her return to the USA. Because the hospitals are so overloaded, the children are immediately released and sent to refugee camps without access to running water.

“You get water for 2 hours every 12 hours,” she added. There are also only four toilets in the center in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is run by the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

There are children with “fresh open burns and wounds as well as partial amputations who are walking around in these conditions.” “Parents bring children to us and ask, ‘Can you please help?’ But we don’t have any supplies,” Callahan said.

She and her team had to ask friends for help to get food and water, among other things. “When I say that we would have starved without them, I’m not exaggerating,” she said.