US government reports progress in talks on a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip. "Progress continues to be made, and our team on the ground continues to describe the talks as constructive," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday evening (local time). Despite the recent military clashes between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, Hezbollah's rocket and drone attacks over the weekend have not affected work of negotiators in Cairo. US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk has extended his stay in the Egyptian capital by one day, but will now probably leave soon, Kirby added. The talks will then continue within the framework of a working group.

A Pentagon spokesman also told reporters on Monday evening: “We continue to believe that there is a risk of an attack.” However, the US is still in a position to “To support Israel’s defense and protect our forces if they are attacked.” In the recent military exchange, however, they were not involved in the Israeli preventive attacks or in missile defense. The US forces were only “Support in reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance” of Hezbollah attacks. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said “ordered the presence of two aircraft carriers in the region to support Israel”the spokesman continued. Accordingly, both the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, equipped with F-35 fighter jets, and the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is actually supposed to replace it, will remain on site for the time being.