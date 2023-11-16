UN agencies have rejected any involvement in security zones for civilians in the Gaza Strip proposed or established by Israel. The leaders of almost two dozen organizations said on Thursday in Geneva that something like this would only be possible with the consent of all parties. These included the heads of the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the UN Migration Agency, and the UN Children’s Fund Unicef.

“No security zone is truly safe if it is declared by only one side and enforced by the presence of the military”, the statement said. They clarified that none of the UN agencies were involved in the establishment of such zones or made arrangements for the arrival of displaced people there.

Parties to the conflict have an obligation to protect civilians during combat operations, regardless of where they are. And they would have to ensure that civilians are cared for and that humanitarian aid workers can reach them.