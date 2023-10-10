The Iranian head of state Ali Khamenei has denied involvement in the Hamas terror attack on Israel . “Supporters of the Zionist regime” had spread nonsensical words, the Ayatollah said on Tuesday in Tehran, according to dpa information. They attributed responsibility for the attacks to Iran. “You are making a mistake,” Khamenei said.

“Of course we defend Palestine. “Of course we defend the fighting,” said 84-year-old Khamenei. “ We kiss the foreheads and arms of the imaginative and intelligent designers and the courageous Palestinian youth, we are proud of them,” Khamenei said. “Of course, the entire Islamic world is obliged to support the Palestinians and will support them with God’s permission, but this is the work of the Palestinians themselves.”

After the attack by the Islamist Hamas at the weekend, Iran faced accusations of being the mastermind of the terrorist attack. Iran’s UN mission in New York denied the allegations on Sunday. Nevertheless, the Islamic Republic is considered a supporter of militant groups both in the Gaza Strip and in neighboring countries in the region. Tehran had already built up its political and military ties in the region in the 1990s in order to support Shiite militias “Axis of resistance” against Israel to accomplish.

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad told the BBC at the weekend that the group received direct support for the attack from Iran. Iran has committed itself to “supporting the Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.” Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, the USA and Israel.

The Washington Post wrote on Tuesday, citing findings from intelligence analysts in the West and the Middle East, The major attack by the Islamist Hamas had been prepared for at least a year and with the support of Iran. Planning would have started in mid-2022. had Iranian allies provided military training, logistical assistance and tens of millions of dollars in weapons. Officials from the USA and Israel, however, told the paper that they had so far no clear evidence that Iran authorized or directly coordinated the attack.